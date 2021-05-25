Four-star WR Andre Greene Jr. reveals his visit plans and top schools

Four-star receiver Andre Greene Jr. has been chomping at the bit to get out on the recruiting trail and see some of these teams that have offered him. The Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher's star has one of the longest offer sheets of any prospect in this class so it took some time for him and his family to go through the list and figure out which ones he needed more information on before he takes the next step in his recruitment.

Greene breaks everything down in the video above and you can find his full visit schedule and top schools listed below.