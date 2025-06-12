Four-star WR Brandon Bennett commits to Florida State

The Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage connection continues to be fruitful for Florida State as the Noles were able to land the commitment of four-star wide receiver Brandon Bennett.

Bennett is a Rivals250 prospect and is currently ranked as the No. 223 prospect nationally. He is also currently considered the No. 29 wide receiver prospect in the country and the No. 29 ranked prospect in the state of Florida.

Bennett chose the Seminoles over Georgia and Florida.

Defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain was Bennett's former head coach at American Heritage prior to Surtain taking the job at Florida State and that led to an early relationship as Bennett was offered by Florida State in May of 2023.

The four-star visited Florida State in March, where he was impressed with what he described as an 'explosive' offense.

"Very explosive. Fits my play style, exactly how I would like," Bennett said. "The new offensive system, they stretch the field. Get their playmakers the ball in space. I feel like if I were to come in, they would put me in a position to make plays. And that’s all a receiver can ask for."

Bennett officially visited Florida State over the June 6th weekend and was scheduled to visit Florida on June 13th. That visit was ultimately cancelled. He also officially visited Georgia on May 30th.

Bennett hauled in 24 passes for 509 yards and seven touchdowns according to MaxPreps.

With Bennett's commitment, Florida State now has 11 prospects in Mike Norvell's 2026 recruiting class, which currently ranks as the No. 26 class in the country.