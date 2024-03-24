Caleb Cunningham is beginning to get serious about his college decision.

The four-star receiver, and the top player in Mississippi, Cunningham says he is planning to drop a top 6 this summer. And following his visit to Florida State for legacy weekend, Cunningham says the Seminoles are among his to-be-named top schools with an official visit planned for the fall.

"If my parents dropped me off today, I feel like I would be taken care of already," Cunningham said. "I feel comfortable here."

Cunningham was able to connect with a number of FSU's alumni players, including director of football relations Corey Fuller, on the visit to Tallahassee. But Cunningham also was impressed when a pastor spoke and prayed for them. "That really stood out," said Cunningham, who hadn't experienced that on other visits.