Four-star WR Caleb Cunningham feels 'comfortable' after FSU visit
Caleb Cunningham is beginning to get serious about his college decision.
The four-star receiver, and the top player in Mississippi, Cunningham says he is planning to drop a top 6 this summer. And following his visit to Florida State for legacy weekend, Cunningham says the Seminoles are among his to-be-named top schools with an official visit planned for the fall.
"If my parents dropped me off today, I feel like I would be taken care of already," Cunningham said. "I feel comfortable here."
Cunningham was able to connect with a number of FSU's alumni players, including director of football relations Corey Fuller, on the visit to Tallahassee. But Cunningham also was impressed when a pastor spoke and prayed for them. "That really stood out," said Cunningham, who hadn't experienced that on other visits.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Cunningham said FSU is among a large group of schools in the mix. He's also high on Mississippi State, Ole Miss, LSU, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida and Alabama.
What stands out about FSU? He called it a "brotherhood." Cunningham also enjoyed listening to and watching coach Mike Norvell.
"He has a lot of energy," Cunningham said. "He’s real genuine. He kept it real with me."
Cunningham doesn't have a date set for an official visit to FSU but "probably" plans to return in the fall when the Seminoles play Clemson on Oct. 5.
On Saturday, Cunningham also had a chance to see how the Seminoles practice. He laughed when discussing how Norvell would be like a second receivers coach for him.
"That’s something really special that you can have the head man really know a lot about receivers," Cunningham said.
A relationship is also building between Cunningham and receivers coach Ron Dugans.
"He’s going to coach the little things," Cunningham said. "Little things, he’s going to turn into big things. He’s a great receiver coach. I learned a lot."
