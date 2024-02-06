Four-star wide receiver prospect Caleb Cunningham was one of more than two dozen prospects on FSU's campus this past weekend. Cunningham, who is 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, is ranked as the 17th-best overall prospect in the class of 2025.

"Really, getting back and him (Norvell) talking to me," answered Cunningham when asked why he wanted to visit FSU. "He really talked about how hard he will coach me and really he was glad to see me back. He is real with me, he told me if you don't want to work, don't come here. That's the thing I learned, he wants you to work and if you ain't going to work don't come here. And then he chooses the players that he wants. He said he wants to coach me. It ain't me just being good, it's like who I am. So it's really about the person I am more than my skills."

One of the things that Cunningham likes about FSU is the way they develop their wide receivers.

"I know if I come here, they are going to develop me and get me to the league," said Cunningham.

And it won't be the last time Norvell and Dugans see the talented pass catcher on campus.

"I will definitely be back March 23rd," said Cunningham. "I've really already learned a lot about FSU, just continue to build a relationship with them. Really getting to know them more and I want to see some more stuff like on-campus and stuff."