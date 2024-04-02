Four-star 2025 wide receiver prospect CJ Wiley was one of several high-profile prospects on the FSU campus on Tuesday to watch the Seminoles practice. Wiley spoke with the Osceola about his visit and updated his recruitment, including where he plans to take official visits.

"I like how all the coaches greeted me and stuff," said Wiley about what stood out about his visit. "I met my position coach (Ron Dugans), I met with Coach (Mike) Norvell, I watched practice. I liked how they ran their practice. I liked they did a high-energy practice, move fast." Wiley also followed the wide receiver group to get a better idea of Dugans' coaching style. "He's a good coach, he knows what he's doing," continued Wiley.

He also got a chance to visit with Norvell after practice. "He just told me I am a priority for them," said Wiley. And what is next for Wiley on the recruiting front? "I have an OV (official visit) with Auburn on Friday," explained Wiley, who recently named the top 10 schools still involved in his recruiting process. The other eight schools besides FSU and Auburn are LSU, Georgia, Michigan, USC, Alabama, Texas A&M, Colorado and Ole Miss. Tuesday's visit marked the second time Wiley has been on the FSU campus since late January. And why did Wiley come back for his second visit in four months? "I would say it's the way they are recruiting me," said Wiley. "I like the coaches, the facilities, practice, everything. Coach Norvell is different. Every time you see him, he is loud, say what's up, loud. He brings the energy."



Wiley says he will definitely take an official visit to Florida State later this summer or fall and also has plans to take officials to USC, Alabama and Georgia. It is likely that Wiley, whose father, Chuck, played at LSU, will also take an official visit to check out the Bayou Bengals before making a decision on who he will commit to prior to the start of his senior season. Videos of prospect interviews from Tuesday