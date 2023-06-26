Four-star WR Jalewis Solomon has FSU in top 5
Just a day after wrapping up a Florida State visit, Jalewis Solomon has the Seminoles in his top 5. The other four schools are Auburn, Kentucky, Texas A&M and South Carolina.
A four-star receiver from Ellaville (Ga.) Schley County, Solomon on Sunday called his FSU visit "one to remember."
From his time with coach Mike Norvell to receivers coach Ron Dugans and others he met on his visit over the weekend, Solomon built a connection.
"They told me how big of a priority I was, and I just love it," Solomon said. "I love the coaches in Tallahassee, and it always feels home every time I come back. I always feel like I’m a fit here.”
Solomon said he will make a commitment in August or September.
FSU is accumulating wide receiver commitments for 2024, a group that includes Camdon Frier, Tawaski Abrams, Lawayne McCoy and BJ Gibson.
