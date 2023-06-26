A four-star receiver from Ellaville (Ga.) Schley County, Solomon on Sunday called his FSU visit "one to remember."

Just a day after wrapping up a Florida State visit, Jalewis Solomon has the Seminoles in his top 5. The other four schools are Auburn, Kentucky, Texas A&M and South Carolina.

From his time with coach Mike Norvell to receivers coach Ron Dugans and others he met on his visit over the weekend, Solomon built a connection.

"They told me how big of a priority I was, and I just love it," Solomon said. "I love the coaches in Tallahassee, and it always feels home every time I come back. I always feel like I’m a fit here.”

Solomon said he will make a commitment in August or September.

FSU is accumulating wide receiver commitments for 2024, a group that includes Camdon Frier, Tawaski Abrams, Lawayne McCoy and BJ Gibson.