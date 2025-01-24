Four-star WR Larry Miles highlights latest round of 2026 offers by FSU

Florida State has extended more than a half dozen scholarship offers to prospects from the 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes over the last day and a half. The Osceola takes a look at who the Seminoles have offered and who they are competing against for these prospects.

2026 prospects

Miles was offered by FSU on Wednesday night. He is a four-star prospect who is ranked as the 53rd-best wide receiver in the country and the 66th-best overall prospect in the state of Florida. His list of offers includes Arkansas, Boston College, UConn, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Miami, Missouri, North Carolina and Syracuse. Please click on the link below to view Miles' HUDL highlights. Larry Miles - Hudl

Hall was offered by FSU on Wednesday. He has been committed to Maryland since last August. Hall is rated as a three-star prospect and is ranked as the 8th-best overall prospect in his home state. His list of offers also includes Alabama, BC, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Penn State and South Carolina among others. Please click on the link below to view Hall's HUDL highlights. Damon Hall - Hudl

Howerton was offered by FSU on Thursday while Seminole coaches conducted an in-school visit. He is rated as a three-star prospect and ranked as the 25th-best overall prospect in his home state. His list of offers also includes Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, NC State, Rutgers and Wake Forest. Please click on the link below to view Howerton's HUDL highlights. DJ Howerton - Hudl

Johnson was offered by FSU on Wednesday night. He is a three-star prospect who is ranked as the 40th-best CB prospect in the country and the 9th-best overall prospect in his home state. His list of offers also includes Boston College, Charlotte, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Oregon, Pitt, South Carolina and Syracuse. Please click on the link below to view Johnson's HUDL highlights. Sean "S1" Johnson - Hudl

Medley was offered by FSU on Thursday. He has been committed to Syracuse since December. He is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals. His list of offers also includes Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State and USC. Please click on the link below to view Medley's HUDL highlights. Larry Miles - Hudl

2027 prospects

Carter's list of offers also includes Boston College, Houston and Ole Miss.

Harvey also has offers from FAU and Rhode Island.

Rogers' list of offers also includes Kentucky, Liberty, North Carolina, South Carolina and Troy.

FSU is Beard's first known offer based on the Rivals database.

FSU is White's first known offer based on the Rivals database.

2028 prospects