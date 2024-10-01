Florida State's 2025 recruiting class is back down to 11 as four-star wide receiver Malik Clark decommitted on Tuesday evening, he announced on Instagram.

Clark made a commitment to FSU on July 25 and visited the Seminoles for the Memphis game on Sept. 14.

FSU has two receiver commitments in four-stars C.J. Wiley and Daylan McCutcheon.

The Seminoles' class has slipped to No. 39 in Rivals' rankings.

FSU is expected to host a large group of visitors for the Clemson game this weekend.