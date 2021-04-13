Four-star WR Santana Fleming watches FSU closely
Santana Fleming watched the Florida State spring game closely, saw undersized receivers getting a shot and he analyzed coach Mike Norvell’s offense.And the 2023 four-star receiver from Plantation (...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news