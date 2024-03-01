One of Florida's most coveted athletes has just locked in a spring visit to Florida State. Vernell Brown recently trimmed an impressive offer list to 11 schools — one that includes Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Louisville, Miami, Ohio State, Stanford, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCF and Florida State. Brown recently visited Florida State on Jan. 20 for junior day and the four-star athlete has already set a return date.

Florida State will be one of the first schools to get a crack at Brown during the spring visit window, as the Orlando (Fla.) Jones athlete told The Osceola earlier this month that he has scheduled a multi-day visit to Florida State on March 23. Brown will be visiting for the Legacy Recruiting weekend, a weekend in which Florida State legends and current NFL alumni are on campus alongside some of the top recruits in the country. It is one of the biggest recruiting weekends of the year for Florida State as multiple Rivals100 athletes have already confirmed their attendance, including four-star OL Mario Nash, four-star LB Riley Pettijohn, and four-star WR Caleb Cunningham.