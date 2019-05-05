FSU has now landed five commitments in the last two weeks. Wideman becomes the first receiver commit in the 2020 class and the 12th commitment overall.

Florida State's football recruiting surge apparently is not going to slow down any time soon, as the Seminoles on Sunday landed a commitment from four-star wide receiver Malachi Wideman .

Wideman has been a major priority for the Seminoles since last year, and his family showed their interest in FSU when his mother came up for a visit earlier this year for Junior Day. Wideman then followed that up with a visit to FSU for the Seminoles’ spring game. On that visit, the ‘Noles clearly made a big impression.

"I have a very good feeling about Florida State," the four-star receiver said at the time. "I feel I'll make a decision a little farther down the road. All my questions were answered, and the only question I had was how do they help their athletes with time management, and I felt good about that answer."

The main recruiter for Wideman from the start has been FSU assistant coach Raymond Woodie, who visited the Rivals250 receiver in the early evaluation period.

"He's very real about everything,” Wideman said. “He's a great guy.”

The Sarasota product also got a chance to develop a relationship with new receivers coach Ron Dugans, and that meeting certainly made a strong impression.

"I learned that he comes from a background close or similar to mine," Wideman said. "He's pushing a lot of kids, and minorities, to get their degree and fulfill their dreams, so I really appreciate that. He knows how to connect with players on the field with how he teaches things."

Along with his football prowess, Wideman also is a highly acclaimed basketball prospect and could attempt to play both sports at Florida State.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.