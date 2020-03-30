In a showdown of running backs, No. 3 seed Dalvin Cook trounced No. 14 seed Greg Jones with more than 93 percent of the vote on the Tribal Council and 95 percent on Twitter. And No. 6 seed Chris Weinke cruised in a landslide victory over No. 11 seed Cam Akers with 91 percent of the vote on the Tribal Council and almost 70 percent on Twitter.

After taking the weekend off, the madness continues today with another pair of first-round matchups in the Offensive Playmakers region, and both feature standouts from Florida State's Dynasty Era. One is a showdown of the most elusive receiver in school history vs. one of the most physical blockers. The other features a dynamic wide receiver vs. an explosive tailback.

In addition to voting on our Tribal Council message board, you can also submit your vote on Warchant's Twitter account. The voting window is 24 hours, and each round offers an opportunity for Warchant subscribers to win a $25 e-card to Garnet & Gold. That prize will go to the person who makes the most compelling and/or original argument for their vote.

If you already know who gets your vote, click here to make your picks on the Tribal Council:

No. 4 seed Peter Warrick vs. No. 13 seed William Floyd

Peter Warrick was one of the most electric playmakers in college football history. He was a consensus All-American in 1998 and then helped lead the Seminoles to the national championship in 1999, scoring three touchdowns in the Sugar Bowl against Virginia Tech. He still holds the FSU record for receiving TDs with 32. He also had four rushing touchdowns and two punt return touchdowns. After redshirting his freshman year in 1995, along with then-roommate Randy Moss, Warrick had 22 catches for 467 yards and four TDs as a freshman, 53 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore, 61 catches for 1,232 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior and 71 catches for 934 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior (this does not take into account his six-catch, 163-yard, two-TD performance in the national championship game). And to just top off his remarkable career, the former high school star quarterback also threw two TD passes, including one to Ron Dugans in the 1998 win over Florida.

William Floyd is not going to wow anyone with his career numbers. That's not what fullbacks do. But the first-round pick and eventual Super Bowl champion was one of the unquestioned leaders of the 1993 national championship team. The prep All-American burst onto the scene as a true freshman in the Seminoles' 27-16 comeback win at LSU in the rain. He had a TD run, a pulverizing catch-and-run on a screen pass that went for a crucial first down in the fourth quarter. He then chased an LSU defensive back 80 yards downfield on an intercepted two-point conversion pass. From that moment forward, Floyd was an enormous part of the FSU program. In his three years, he scored 20 career touchdowns. He also played tight end as a sophomore in 1992 for a few games as the Seminoles built depth at the position. He scored Florida State's lone touchdown in the national championship win over Nebraska in the Orange Bowl.

No. 5 seed Warrick Dunn vs. No. 12 seed Marvin "Snoop" Minnis

Warrick Dunn was asked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' coaching staff during a pre-draft workout what he did best on a football field. His answer was simple: "I score touchdowns." And he wasn't lying. Listed at 5-foot-8, Dunn was one of the smallest running backs in FSU history. He also might've been the best. The Louisiana native came out of nowhere in 1993 -- he started out the preseason fifth on the depth chart -- to lead the eventual national champions in touchdowns with 10. He then proceeded to rush for over 1,000 yards each of the next three seasons, finishing his legendary FSU career with 3,959 yards rushing, 1,314 yards receiving and a school-record 49 total touchdowns. In his final regular-season home game, he rushed for 185 yards in a 24-21 win over No. 1 Florida. In fact, during his four years at FSU. he always seemed to save his best games for the rivals -- he also rushed for 163 yards against Miami in 1996, 121 yards against the Gators in 1995, 184 against the Hurricanes that same year and then helped the Seminoles storm back in the Choke at Doak in 1994 with 10 catches for 96 yards against the Gators (he then added 182 all-purpose yards in the rematch in the Sugar Bowl).

Marvin "Snoop" Minnis was always a productive receiver for the Seminoles during his career, but in 1997 he was in the shadow of E.G. Green. Then in 1998 and 1999, he was overshadowed by Peter Warrick. Then 2000 came, and all Minnis did was put together one of the best single seasons by a receiver in Florida State history. "Snoop" caught 63 passes for 1,340 yards and 11 touchdowns on his way to earning All-American honors. In the final game of his career (he didn't play against Oklahoma in the national title game), Minnis caught eight passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-7 win over the Florida Gators. Against Miami earlier that year, Minnis caught seven passes for 145 yards. He also had the longest catch in FSU history that year, hauling in a 99-yard touchdown pass from Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke on a beautiful play-action pass against Clemson. Only two players in FSU history (Rashad Greene in 2014 and Ron Sellers in 1968) had more receiving yards in a season than Minnis' 1,340 in 2000. Minnis, who had a pivotal 27-yard TD catch in the win at Florida in 1999, finished his college career with 115 grabs for 2,098 yards and 17 touchdowns.