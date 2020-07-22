Terry is the unquestioned star of the group. He is one of the best deep threats in the country -- one of the best FSU has ever had in fact -- and is coming off an 1,188-yard season as a redshirt sophomore in 2019.

The Seminoles have one of the best players in the United States in their wide receiver corps. But for the position group to fulfill its potential, it will have to be more than the Tamorrion Terry Show this fall.

With the Florida State football team still scheduled to open up preseason camp in early August, it's time for our annual position previews.

In his first two seasons of college football, Terry has racked up over 1,900 yards and scored 17 touchdowns. Expect more of the same in 2020.

But who will be the Seminoles' No. 2 receiver? And No. 3? And No. 4?

Those are the questions head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham are hoping to answer when camp starts. And there are several quality candidates for those spots.

Senior D.J. Matthews has been solid in his career so far for the Seminoles. The shifty Jacksonville native has recorded 78 combined catches over the last two years but has yet to take that next step in becoming an elite playmaker. This is his last chance.

Sophomore Keyshawn Helton is coming back from a devastating knee injury he sustained against Clemson. If he can regain his form -- Helton had 17 catches for 239 yards and three TDs before going down -- he could step into the No. 2 role.

As could junior Ontaria Wilson, who is in the conversation as the fastest player on the FSU team. He had 21 catches for 217 yards and a score last year despite missing four games due to injury.

But those are the known commodities. The real wildcards for the Seminoles at the receiver position are the guys who haven't yet scratched the surface of their potential. Warren Thompson looked terrific in the first week of spring camp before everything was shut down, and Jordan Young also returns to the mix after catching just four passes in 2019.