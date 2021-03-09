



There are a ton of new faces and plenty of question marks as the Seminoles officially begin spring practice today, and here are four of the most notable things to keep an eye on as they take the field over the next four weeks.

1. Duh, the quarterback

McKenzie Milton last played in a competitive football game two and a half years ago. He's been rehabbing and hoping for another chance ever since. Now he's got one, at a new school, and the former UCF star will take his first steps in what FSU fans hope will be the comeback story for the 2021 college football season.

Milton is fully cleared to participate. Which means he's fully cleared to try to win the job from returners Jordan Travis, Chubba Purdy and Tate Rodemaker. And while Milton might have an inside track on the starting spot -- what with all the yardage and touchdowns and wins he's amassed in his career -- the job won't just be handed to him.

He'll have to earn it. He'll have to beat out three guys who started in 2020, including an electrifying athlete in Travis and a highly touted former four-star recruit in Purdy.

And while all eyes will be on Milton's physical ability -- how well he's moving outside the pocket, how strong his arm is, etc. -- there also is the not-so-small matter of how quickly he gets back into processing information quickly and making the correct reads. He played scout team for UCF last fall, so this won't be the first time he's had to go up against a real, live defense since the injury, but it won't be quite like being a scout team quarterback either.