His future has been speculated about for months.

On Wednesday afternoon, Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois seems to have ended any doubts by announcing via Instagram that he would be returning to FSU for his redshirt senior season.

"While my dream is to play in the NFL, at this time I feel that there are areas both within my game and my life I need to improve upon to succeed at the next level," reads a portion of Francois' post. "... I love Florida State, my brothers, and I know I have so much more to offer. I intend to become the leader my teammates need me to be."





