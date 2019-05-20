News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-20 11:29:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Francois' FAU move latest bizarre postscript to Fisher's FSU QB recruiting

Ira Schoffel • Warchant.com
@iraschoffel
Managing Editor
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive Football coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial

A8litvxx7nsuf0eygnc0
Former FSU QB Deondre Francois is planning to finish his career at Florida Atlantic University. (Melina Myers - Warchant.com)

With former Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois reportedly planning to walk-on at Florida Atlantic, it's one more strange development in former head coach Jimbo Fisher's run of quarterback signings as the Seminoles' head coach.

Of the 11 quarterbacks Fisher signed from 2010 through 2017, only three played their entire college careers at Florida State -- and that's assuming redshirt sophomore James Blackman ends his career with the 'Noles. Seven other QBs either transferred or were dismissed from the program, and one gave up the sport with one year of eligibility remaining.

While Fisher obviously deserves a great deal of credit for bringing in Jameis Winston, who won a Heisman Trophy and national championship en route to becoming a No. 1 overall NFL Draft choice, his overall quarterback recruiting left a lot to be desired.

Winston is the only one of the 11 playing quarterback in the NFL, and two of them are now walk-ons at smaller schools.

Here is a complete look at Fisher's QB signings as Florida State's head coach and where they ended up:

Fisher's FSU QB signees
Class Name At Florida State Today

2017

James Blackman

Started 12 games in '17, one in '18

Projected starter at FSU

2017

Bailey Hockman

Transferred after redshirting in '17

N.C. State

2016

Malik Henry

Left program during freshman year

Walk-on at Nevada

2015

De'Andre Johnson

Dismissed during freshman year

Texas Southern

2015

Deondre Francois

Two-year starter, dismissed in '19

Walk-on at FAU

2014

J.J. Cosentino

Career backup, left program with one year remaining

Retired from football

2013

John Franklin

Transferred after switching positions

DB, Chicago Bears

2012

Jameis Winston

Heisman Trophy winner, nat'l champ, No. 1 draft pick

Tampa Bay Bucs starter

2012

Sean Maguire

Made 5 starts during junior year

G.A. coach at Texas A&M

2011

Jacob Coker

Transferred after losing QB battle with Winston

Retired from football

2010

Clint Trickett

Transferred after losing QB battle with Winston

TEs coach at FAU

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}