With former Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois reportedly planning to walk-on at Florida Atlantic, it's one more strange development in former head coach Jimbo Fisher's run of quarterback signings as the Seminoles' head coach.

Of the 11 quarterbacks Fisher signed from 2010 through 2017, only three played their entire college careers at Florida State -- and that's assuming redshirt sophomore James Blackman ends his career with the 'Noles. Seven other QBs either transferred or were dismissed from the program, and one gave up the sport with one year of eligibility remaining.

While Fisher obviously deserves a great deal of credit for bringing in Jameis Winston, who won a Heisman Trophy and national championship en route to becoming a No. 1 overall NFL Draft choice, his overall quarterback recruiting left a lot to be desired.

Winston is the only one of the 11 playing quarterback in the NFL, and two of them are now walk-ons at smaller schools.

Here is a complete look at Fisher's QB signings as Florida State's head coach and where they ended up: