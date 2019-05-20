Francois' FAU move latest bizarre postscript to Fisher's FSU QB recruiting
With former Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois reportedly planning to walk-on at Florida Atlantic, it's one more strange development in former head coach Jimbo Fisher's run of quarterback signings as the Seminoles' head coach.
Of the 11 quarterbacks Fisher signed from 2010 through 2017, only three played their entire college careers at Florida State -- and that's assuming redshirt sophomore James Blackman ends his career with the 'Noles. Seven other QBs either transferred or were dismissed from the program, and one gave up the sport with one year of eligibility remaining.
While Fisher obviously deserves a great deal of credit for bringing in Jameis Winston, who won a Heisman Trophy and national championship en route to becoming a No. 1 overall NFL Draft choice, his overall quarterback recruiting left a lot to be desired.
Winston is the only one of the 11 playing quarterback in the NFL, and two of them are now walk-ons at smaller schools.
Here is a complete look at Fisher's QB signings as Florida State's head coach and where they ended up:
|Class
|Name
|At Florida State
|Today
|
2017
|
James Blackman
|
Started 12 games in '17, one in '18
|
Projected starter at FSU
|
2017
|
Bailey Hockman
|
Transferred after redshirting in '17
|
N.C. State
|
2016
|
Malik Henry
|
Left program during freshman year
|
Walk-on at Nevada
|
2015
|
De'Andre Johnson
|
Dismissed during freshman year
|
Texas Southern
|
2015
|
Deondre Francois
|
Two-year starter, dismissed in '19
|
Walk-on at FAU
|
2014
|
J.J. Cosentino
|
Career backup, left program with one year remaining
|
Retired from football
|
2013
|
John Franklin
|
Transferred after switching positions
|
DB, Chicago Bears
|
2012
|
Jameis Winston
|
Heisman Trophy winner, nat'l champ, No. 1 draft pick
|
Tampa Bay Bucs starter
|
2012
|
Sean Maguire
|
Made 5 starts during junior year
|
G.A. coach at Texas A&M
|
2011
|
Jacob Coker
|
Transferred after losing QB battle with Winston
|
Retired from football
|
2010
|
Clint Trickett
|
Transferred after losing QB battle with Winston
|
TEs coach at FAU
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council