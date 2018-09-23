In the days leading up to Florida State's home date with Northern Illinois, Seminoles head coach Willie Taggart said repeatedly that his team needed to establish a running game in order for his beleaguered offense to start functioning at a high level.

FSU might not have delivered a dominant rushing attack against the Huskies on Saturday, but Taggart did establish that he was at least committed to sticking with it. And while the Seminoles only averaged 2.1 yards on their 57 carries, what those attempts did was open up huge opportunities through the air, and the Seminoles capitalized on them en route to a 37-19 victory.

"Once we get the running game going, I know it's gonna open up [plays] for the wideouts," said sophomore receiver Tamorrion Terry, who hauled in a pair of passes for 77 yards and a touchdown on Saturday.

Making his fourth start in Taqgart's offense and 18th overall, junior quarterback Deondre Francois delivered one of his finest passing performances as a Seminole, throwing for 352 yards and two touchdowns on 23-of-31 passing. It was his biggest passing day of this season and the third-highest of his career.

Coming into Saturday's game, FSU was averaging 243.7 passing yards per game. Against Northern Illinois, Francois threw for nearly that much (233 yards) in the first half. He completed 15 of his first 16 passes for 189 yards and appeared well on his way to a huge performance before cooling off a bit in the second and third quarters.

"I'm not satisfied with it at all," Francois said. "But it feels good to get a win. We're going to enjoy it right now. But tomorrow, we've got to fix a lot of mistakes that we made."

Even with the 18-point margin of victory, the Seminoles certainly experienced plenty of miscues on Saturday. There were fumbles and botched snaps and enough pass-protection issues to lead to two sacks and numerous QB pressures.

But on the flip side, Francois and the Seminoles' wide receivers also connected on a number of big plays, which allowed them to open an early 20-7 lead and thwart each of Northern Illinois' comeback attempts.

"It was very important for us, because we hadn't done that all year," Taggart said of the fast start on Saturday. "I think a lot of it had to do with our players -- their commitment to getting better."