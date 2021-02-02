If you also played football at McArthur, even if you were just a toddler when McFadden was winning Super Bowls, you know all about the former high school All-American.

"Down there, Bryant McFadden's name rings bells everywhere," Knowles said. "Everybody knows McFadden. 'Oh, you're from McArthur? Oh, McFadden.' Me playing DB down there and beginning to bring in all the offers, all my teachers [would say], 'We had a DB that went there and his name was Bryant McFadden.' ...

"I strived through high school to be as good as him. Or even better."

It's going to take a lot to reach those lofty goals. McFadden was a second-round pick who played eight seasons in the NFL, winning two Super Bowls with the Steelers. He also played one season with the Arizona Cardinals.

For now, Knowles is just trying to crack the two-deep in a crowded Seminoles secondary.

The 5-foor-11, 177-pound corner said he's not sure if he'll play nickel or corner or both for Florida State. He says he'll play wherever defensive coordinator Adam Fuller wants.

And the 2021 signee enrolled early, he said, so he could get a jump on working himself into the rotation and making an impact on the FSU defense.

"I don't want to just be another Florida State DB," Knowles said. "I want to be one of the best. So, me being able to enroll early gives me the time to learn, to be a Florida State DB, to learn the ins and outs of college football, to learn things that take time.