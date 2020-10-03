Freshman QB Tate Rodemaker to make first start for FSU football
Frustrated Florida State football fans, who have been hoping to see a new quarterback running the Seminoles' beleaguered offense, will get their wish on Saturday as freshman Tate Rodemaker appears to be starting against visiting Jacksonville State.
Rodemaker was with the first-team offense during pregame warmups, while junior James Blackman was with the backups. Rodemaker was also announced as the starter on Doak Campbell Stadium's public address system before the game, much to the delight of the FSU fans in attendance.
There was a loud cheer as his name was announced.
Don't miss our great FSU Sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
Blackman, who started the first two games this season and 25 in his career, appeared to be available for the game and went through warmups. It is not yet known if there is a plan to play multiple quarterbacks or if Rodemaker is the new starter going forward.
Florida State, playing under first-year head coach Mike Norvell, has scored just 23 points in its first two games of 2020. Earlier this week, Norvell said there was a "urgency" in the quarterback room, as the Seminoles look for a spark on offense.
*ALSO SEE: FSU freshman QB Rodemaker reflects on debut, strives to improve
Through two games, Blackman has compled 39 of 69 passes for just 318 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Rodemaker played in the fourth quarter last week against Miami and completed 5 of 9 passes for 47 yards.
Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council