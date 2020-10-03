Frustrated Florida State football fans, who have been hoping to see a new quarterback running the Seminoles' beleaguered offense, will get their wish on Saturday as freshman Tate Rodemaker appears to be starting against visiting Jacksonville State.

Rodemaker was with the first-team offense during pregame warmups, while junior James Blackman was with the backups. Rodemaker was also announced as the starter on Doak Campbell Stadium's public address system before the game, much to the delight of the FSU fans in attendance.

There was a loud cheer as his name was announced.

