Freshman report: Seminoles on defense make debuts vs. CSU, redshirt tracker

The best aspect of Florida State's win over Charleston Southern on Saturday? Now, 17 FSU freshman has seen playing time.

FSU played 16 of its signees from the class of 2024, with receiver Elijah Moore the only one to sit out. Coach Mike Norvell said after the game that Moore has opted to redshirt (he's at four games and won't play on Saturday vs. Florida).

Seven Seminoles made their debut against Charleston Southern, with DD Holmes and D'Nas White making a tackle apiece. Trever Jackson ran for 2 yards on FSU's final play. Jake Weinberg also made a short field-goal attempt and connected on an extra-point attempt.

Cornerbacks Charles Lester and Cai Bates each played their third game and logged significant snaps (18 apiece).

"I think it was good for those guys to get live work," Norvell said. "Charles and Cai both got a little more extensive work. It was a good game for us to see those guys get out there and to have to go out there and execute, get the communication, to see them, in some instances, utilize the techniques and fundamentals."

Five true freshman now have 100 or more snaps, a group that's led by Landen Thomas. The tight end has now played 244 snaps, participating in all 11 games and starting in FSU's last six games.

"I was really proud of Landen making a big catch over the middle in traffic, getting a chance to finish a play," Norvell said.

Luke Kromenhoek earned his first start and threw three touchdown passes, often connecting with Thomas and Amaree Williams (who had his second touchdown reception of the season). Kam Davis also returned after missing three games, showing toughness and breaking tackles with nine carries for 39 yards.

B.J. Gibson had two catches for 14 yards, while Lawayne McCoy added a 10-yard reception. Micahi Danzy had a chunk play, hauling in a 38-yard reception.

"You saw Lawayne, you saw BJ," Norvell said. "Micahi Danzy with the big catch, that was all impressive. Amaree Williams scored another touchdown, Kam Davis getting back in."

Norvell has underscored the importance of first- and second-year Seminoles playing fast and with confidence. This game was against an overmatched, struggling FCS opponent. But it's good experience and film for freshmen to review.

"I was really proud of them for the performance that they were able to have and just to be able to get out there and go out there and play fast," Norvell said. "I think that's a really good group of young guys and excited about what they're going to do. Offensively, basically the entire game was a bunch of young players who went out there and did some really good things."