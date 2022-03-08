Freshman Tibbs blasts grand slam, helps FSU Baseball knock off FGCU

The No. 8 Florida State baseball team scored six runs in the sixth inning, including a James Tibbs grand slam, to secure a 10-4 win over FGCU Tuesday night at Dick Howser Stadium.

FSU (8-4) improved to 11-5 all-time against the Eagles and snapped FGCU’s 10-game win streak. The Eagles fell to 10-3 on the season.

Sophomore Carson Montgomery (1-0) threw a career-high 5 2/3 innings with a season-high seven strikeouts to earn his first career win. Six FSU relievers combined to allow three runs to close out the win.

Six runs in the sixth was the highlight of the night for the 'Noles, led by Tibbs’ grand slam, the first of his career. Logan Lacey followed with his team-high fourth home run of the season, and redshirt senior Reese Albert also brought one home with an RBI single. Six runs in an inning are a season high for FSU this year.

