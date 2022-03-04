Freshman Tibbs delivers walk-off win for FSU Baseball; 'Noles top Cal, 4-3

The dramatic 4-3 victory pushed FSU's record to 6-3 and dropped the Golden Bears to 5-4.

But with their backs against the wall at home Friday night, the Seminoles rallied for two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to tie the game and then won it with a walk-off, bases-loaded single by freshman James Tibbs in the ninth.

Parker Messick wasn't perfect. And the Florida State lineup struck out far too many times, albeit with most coming against an outstanding Cal starting pitcher.

Messick, the Seminoles' staff ace and one of the best pitchers in the country, gave up three runs in the first six innings. He ended up lasting 7 1/3 and giving up six hits while striking out nine, but he didn't factor into the decision.

Neither did Cal ace Josh White, who struck out 11 FSU hitters in 5.0 innings. White gave up just three hits and one earned run and left with a 3-1 lead.

But FSU first baseman Alex Toral, an offseason transfer from the University of Miami, smashed a game-tying home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Then after the Seminoles loaded the bases in the ninth, Tibbs came to the plate with two outs and laced the game-winning single to right-center field.

FSU batters struck out 16 times on the night, and Tibbs was the only Seminole to record more than one hit. He went 2-for-5.

Junior left-hander Jonah Scolaro (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning in the top of the ninth to earn the win

FSU and Cal return to action Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.