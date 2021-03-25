Ron Dugans loved what he saw from freshman wide receivers Malik McClain and Joshua Burrell during the recruiting process.

But as confident as he was that they would be able to help the Seminoles in the future, FSU's third-year receivers coach wasn't quite sure how quickly they would be able to adapt to the college game.

To learn the intricacies of the position and, perhaps more importantly, be able to compete with much older defensive backs each day in practice.

The signs were positive during the winter strength and conditioning program, as McClain and Burrell established themselves as standout performers shortly after enrolling in January.

But Dugans had no way of knowing how they would fare in practice, going up against a bunch of third-, fourth-year and even fifth-year guys in the Seminoles' secondary.

