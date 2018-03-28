Five-star safety Jaiden Woodbey was the highest-rated recruit in Florida State's 2018 signing class, and four-star linebacker Amari Gainer wasn't far behind.

After the first week of spring drills, the two early enrollees already are making their presence felt.

Literally.

Even before the Seminoles donned full pads for the first time on Monday, Gainer and Woodbey gained attention from teammates and coaches for their desire to initiate contact with offensive players.

Now that the team has had a couple of practices in full pads, there is no questioning whether the highly touted true freshmen are eager to make an impact.

Before the start of practice on Wednesday, FSU coach Willie Taggart was asked how Gainer and Woodbey are adjusting to college football.

“Pretty good,” Taggart responded, before catching himself and pausing.

“I say pretty good, but we’ve still got to teach the young lads just because we have on full pads, that doesn’t mean we tackle," the head coach said with a smile. "Those two guys were out there tackling every opportunity they get. It’s good to see, but you don’t want them doing it when we’re not tackling.”

Woodbey, a 6-foot-3, 216-pound safety from Fontana, Calif., was rated the nation's No. 3 safety and No. 29 player overall in the class of 2018.

Gainer, a 6-3, 208-pounder from Tallahassee's Chiles High School, is the son of former FSU receiver Herb Gainer. He was rated the nation's No. 7 outside linebacker, and he also was a member of the Rivals100.

Both freshmen are expected to challenge for early playing time, if not starting jobs, this fall.

“It’s good to see those kids are not afraid,” Taggart said. “They love contact. And that’s gonna help them.”

When asked about having to rein the young defenders in a bit, the Seminoles' new head coach was quick to say it's a good problem to have.

“I’d rather have to tell them to slow down than try to speed up,” Taggart said. “I want to go fast all the time and physical all the time. And they just have it in ‘em. So don’t want to take that away from ‘em.”