It felt like the high school football season would never get here, but it has indeed arrived for some schools. And it's time to track how all the FSU targets and commits fare each week.

As we have done the last several years, this will include a detailed look each week at the weekend's results on the gridiron. We will include targets for the 2021, 2022 and a few in the 2023 classes.

Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial