{{ timeAgo('2019-08-16 21:28:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Friday Night Rewind returns: 2019 season kicks off soon

FSU commit; Rivals250 QB Jeff Sims
Michael Langston • Warchant
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting Analyst
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

With the 2019 season just around the corner, it's time to bring back The Friday Night Rewind, where we keep tabs of every FSU target's high school statistics. Here's the latest on how the Seminoles...

