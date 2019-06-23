Before he took a visit to Florida State this weekend, it was unclear whether the Seminoles would become a factor in the recruitment of Lennard High offensive tackle Michael Rankins.

Now that his first visit to FSU is in the books, it certainly appears that the 'Noles will be in the mix after all. Rankins had nothing but positive things to say after his trip up from the Tampa area this past weekend.

"It went good. The campus is beautiful," Rankins said. "I think the at-home feel was the reason it was so good. The stadium is all brick, and everything was just beautiful."

***Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial***

Along with checking out the campus and the football stadium, Rankins also got to know first-year FSU offensive line coach Randy Clements. And as Clements has done with several other recruits in recent months, he made a solid impression during the Friday visit.

"It was good. We had a long conversation about where he grew up, where he played and where he's coached," Rankins said.

Although his Rivals recruiting profile lists him at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, Rankins said he actually has put on about 15 pounds since last season and now checks in at 290.

So how did he do it?

"Lift, eat. Lift, eat. Lift and eat," he said.