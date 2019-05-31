Friday was already going to be a busy day for the FSU football staff as the Seminoles were hosting two major targets on the defensive line. However, the day got even bigger when it was confirmed that the nation's No. 1 tight end -- five-star standout Darnell Washington -- was also going to be on campus.

FSU certainly didn't waste the opportunity to make a major impression on Washington throughout the day, which began at 8:30 a.m. and ended at nearly 6 p.m.

"It was a really good visit," Washington said. "It was different from all the other schools I've visited. This was a personal visit that I haven't experienced anywhere, in that they really wanted to get to know who I am and get to know me. The man before the player. ...

"The staff is great. It's different here, as I was saying. They really want to get to know you."



FSU tight ends coach Telly Lockette checked in on Washington and watched him practice during the spring evaluation period, but this visit gave them a chance to get to know each other better.

"Coach Lockette, he's a funny dude, and that's good for me because I like coaches that aren't always about football and can have fun," Washington said. "I like him a lot. He showed me some plays on how they would use me. He showed me how they would line me up in the slot, outside, a lot of ways that I would get the ball in this up-tempo offense."



FSU recruiting coordinator David Kelly has been the coach that Washington speaks with the most, but it really has been a whole-staff effort. Now, the big question is whether Florida State can secure an official visit.

Washington has named a top-12 list of schools, with FSU in it, and this visit certainly didn't hurt the Seminoles' chances of landing one of his five official visits.