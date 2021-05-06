Many college football fans were shocked when former Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson didn't hear his name called during last week's NFL Draft.

Coming out of high school in 2017, Wilson was a five-star recruit and one of the highest-rated prospects at any position. He also enjoyed great success on the field during his first three seasons with the Seminoles.

But when it comes to five-star prospects -- at FSU and other schools -- going undrafted is not as rare as some might think.

Don't miss out on our great sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!