From 5-star to undrafted: Not as rare as we might think

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Many college football fans were shocked when former Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson didn't hear his name called during last week's NFL Draft.

Coming out of high school in 2017, Wilson was a five-star recruit and one of the highest-rated prospects at any position. He also enjoyed great success on the field during his first three seasons with the Seminoles.

But when it comes to five-star prospects -- at FSU and other schools -- going undrafted is not as rare as some might think.

In fact, from 2002 through 2017, Florida State signed 39 five-star recruits, according to the Rivals.com rankings. Of those players, 19 went on to be drafted, 19 went undrafted, and one still has college eligibility remaining.

The trend has been worse for FSU in recent years.

Of the 15 five-star prospects FSU signed between 2013-17, only six have been drafted. Eight went undrafted, and the verdict is still out on former FSU running back Khalan Laborn, who is reportedly still pursuing his college football career.

The 2015 class was particularly disappointing. Coming off back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff, the Seminoles landed five five-star recruits that year -- three went undrafted and one went in the fourth round. Safety Derwin James was the only first-round pick of the group.

Here's a look at each of those signees from 2013-17:

