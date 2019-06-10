From Buster to Jameis: Former FSU stars react on social media to CWS berth
A number of former FSU stars and current Seminole coaches/officials jumped on Twitter to express their excitement following Florida State's 12th-inning Super Regional win over LSU late Sunday. The victory propels the Seminoles to the College World Series in Mike Martin's final season as head coach. Here are some of those Tweets:
This is why we play the game! https://t.co/uTbWigizUV— Buster Posey (@BusterPosey) June 10, 2019
GOOSEBUMPS!! GO NOLES!! 🍢🍢 https://t.co/f9Y6ZYAtO6— John-Ford Griffin (@Hollachaboy_) June 10, 2019
Been glued this whole postseason... Wow! Congrats @FSUBaseball Fun to watch! We goin backkkk! @Seminoles— Luke Weaver (@DreamWeava7) June 10, 2019
OMAHA! Congrats @FSUBaseball 🔥— Devon Travis (@DeVoTrAv) June 10, 2019
Congrats 11! and @FSUBaseball #omahabound— Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) June 10, 2019
Going Back to Omaha! #nolebaseball #roadtoomaha #11#espn #LSU @ Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field https://t.co/lKrBffalNR— Eduardo Perez (@PerezEd) June 10, 2019
Congratulations to @FSUBaseball and Coach Martin on going back to the World Series! Go Noles!!#TheGoat #11NotDoneYet— Willie Taggart (@CoachTaggart) June 10, 2019
Congratulations to Coach Martin and @FSUBaseball on another trip to Omaha! https://t.co/TUzD0hdxqB— Mark Krikorian (@MKrikorianFSU) June 10, 2019
11 is going back where he belongs!! Omaha Bound! #OneLastRun #GoNoles https://t.co/MYuhSMFua6— President John Thrasher (@FSUPresThrasher) June 10, 2019
FWIW - after 12 innings & a Walk Off Win, on the field post game, interview session, @FSUBaseball #11 signed autographs & posed for photos for every FSU & @LSUbaseball fan left at Alex Box Stadium -The most incredible experience I have ever been a part of in 35 Yrs as a Seminole!— Chip Baker 3️⃣ (@TheBigShooter3) June 10, 2019
My guy. Omaha here we come. Go Noles!! pic.twitter.com/P5C3Ldf2qK— Snoop Minnis (@Snoop_Minnis) June 10, 2019