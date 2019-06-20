Dear Twitter, @MfionduK wanted to share this night with all 17 of his @Seminoles teammates. He has each of their name & number stitched in his blazer. This picture speaks for itself but let’s join him in recognizing the 2018-19 @FSUHoops team #18strong #foreveraNole #6thman pic.twitter.com/39kEa3QiCU

Despite never starting a game during his college career, Mfiondu Kabengele on Thursday night became just the 13th player in Florida State history to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft.

Kabengele was selected 27th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers, who obtained the pick in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

Then once the second round got cranked up, Kabengele learned he will be reunited with Florida State teammate Terance Mann, who was tabbed by the Clippers with the 48th overall pick.

As a redshirt sophomore this past season, Kabengele led the Seminoles in scoring with 13.2 points per game. He also averaged 5.9 rebounds and was named ACC Sixth Man of the Year.

Kabengele, a 6-foot, 10-inch sophomore who is a nephew of former NBA All-Star Dikembe Mutombo, helped lead the Seminoles to back-to-back NCAA Sweet 16 appearances for just the second time in school history.

He is the third FSU player to be selected in the first round in the last four years, joining Malik Beasley in 2016 and Jonathan Isaac in 2017.

Like the previous two first-rounders, Kabengele was invited to attend the draft in person and sit in the prestigious "green room" near the stage. He was one of only 24 players granted that distinction for this draft.

With Kabengele and Mann, the Seminoles have now had five players drafted in the last four years.

There's an outside chance that center Christ Koumadje will be drafted as well.



