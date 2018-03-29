As much as we all have enjoyed the stylized highlight videos produced by our Aslan Hajivandi this spring, some subscribers have asked to see more raw footage from FSU's football practices.
Well, we aim to please. Here is all of Aslan's raw footage from the first day of spring practice last Wednesday -- the first of two practices that were entirely open to fans and media.
And, of course, if you missed any of Aslan's edited videos from the first few practices, you can check them out below as well:
--------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans on The Tribal Council