FSU 2024 RB commit Kam Davis 'locked in' with Seminoles

“Amazing experience today. I got to do a lot of things that I haven’t done before here,” he said. “It was a great experience.”

Along with many 2023 prospects, Davis made his way to FSU for another visit on Saturday, which only strengthened his bond with the coaching staff and program.

Davis enjoyed a stellar season this past fall as a quarterback, running back and return specialist in Albany, Ga., where he also excels as an outfielder for the Dougherty High baseball team.

An early Florida State commitment as just a freshman in high school, now four-star running back Kam Davis has emerged as a huge building block of the Seminoles’ 2024 recruiting class.

Davis said one of the reasons he likes the Seminoles so much is because of how much work FSU's "great coaching staff" puts in to help their players develop.

That certainly applies to FSU running backs coach and recruiting coordinator David Johnson.

“It’s a close relationship. We don’t just talk about football a lot,” Davis said of Johnson. “We have conversations about stuff that a father and son would talk about as far as school, becoming a better man and stuff like that.”

Even though he is already quickly rising up the recruiting rankings, Davis said he has been discussing with the coaches what he can still improve on. Things like keeping the ball high and tight when he’s scrambling at quarterback, and also his leadership abilities off the field.

“I think I have brought more moves to my game and my vision has improved a lot more,” Davis said. “Now I can find cut-back lanes and create plays that I used to not be able to create. I would say my vision.”

*ALSO SEE: Complete breakdown of where FSU stands with Saturday visitors

In his conversations with FSU head coach Mike Norvell, the pair talked more about about academics and staying on top of everything going on in his life as a whole.

Davis said that approach is part of what stands out about Florida State.

“The energy that they give off and the dedication that they give to the players,” he said. “The coaches, they want to give the players the best opportunity to become better players.”

The explosive runner and high school quarterback also has a passion for baseball and plans to be a two-sport college athlete.

“I want to play both sports in college, that way I can take on the full experience,” Davis said, explaining some of the strengths of his game. “My speed, it helps me on the base path and in the outfield -- helps with my reaction time. My speed is my best quality."

The longtime FSU commitment has plans to return to Tallahassee for another visit, likely in early March. And he expects to see and hear more of the same from Norvell and his staff.

“The same energy, the same words and wisdom that the coaches always give to me, they gave the same thing today,” Davis said. “I feel like they are going to keep pushing that in me until they see that full change and development in me.”

----------------------------------------------------------------

Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board