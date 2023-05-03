FSU 2025 RB/DB prospect Darrell 'Duke' Johnson
Florida State offered class of 2025 ATH prospect Darrell Johnson from Dodge County (Ga.) High School on Tuesday. Johnson, who is 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, was extended the offer after a conversation with Seminoles tight end coach Chris Thomsen.
Johnson's recruiting profile has in recent grown of late having also picked up offers from North Carolina, NC State, UCF and Georgia Tech over the last several weeks. He also has offers from Georgia Southern, Liberty, Middle Tennessee and Syracuse.
The list of schools he has taken unofficial visits to include Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Georgia Tech and UCF.
Johnson plays quarterback for Dodge County. Maxpreps doesn't have complete stats for Dodge's 2022 season but does have Johnson rushing for a team-high 686 yards on 98 carries in five games while throwing for 143 yards on 42 attempts. He was also credited with three catches for 33 yards. It appears that Johnson does prefer to play on the defensive side of the ball in college as he lists himself as a cornerback or safety prospect on his Twitter account.
First Impressions of Johnson's HUDL highlights: "It doesn't take long to figure out why FSU and these other big-time programs are starting to take notice of Johnson. He looks like the best player on the field in his highlight package and would stand out if you didn't know who he was. He has very good size and length. He has excellent speed and change of direction. He also has great vision as a ball carrier. Based off his film, it looks have if he could play running back or defensive back in college. Versatility is something FSU places a lot of value on in recruiting and he has that. Could end up at one of several positions on offense or defense. He is an outstanding prospect."
Please click on the link below to view Johnson's HUDL highlights.
