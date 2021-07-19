FSU 4-star RB target Jaylon Glover clears air about leaders, decision plans

*ALSO SEE: Additional insights into Glover's recruitment on the Premium Recruiting Board

With his planned commitment date fast approaching, Glover has clearly put a lot of time and research into his decision.

The Lake Gibson standout took official visits to FSU, Georgia Tech, Utah, Tennessee and South Carolina. He also took an unofficial visit this spring to Florida, which has turned up the heat in recent weeks.

Glover says he will take another unofficial visit to Gainesville in July, and there's a possibility he will check out the 'Noles once again. But no date has been set up for that trip.

For most of Glover's recruitment, Florida State has had the momentum and been seen as the solid favorite. Things seemed to change, however, when the Gators extended an offer and picked up their pursuit.

Since that time, several recruiting analysts on various networks have made predictions that UF will be Glover's choice. But the four-star running back made it clear that he has not decided on the Gators.

"Yeah, I didn't know anything about the 'forecasts' or 'crystal balls,' but someone showed me those picks," Glover said. "Things have picked up with Florida and Coach Knox (UF running backs coach Greg Knox) over there. But to say that's the team in my head or where I'm leaning, no, I don't think that's true. I'm still figuring things out right now."

Glover did confirm that his commitment announcement likely will take place on Aug. 6.