FSU A.D. Coburn to Trustees: 'We have the right guy' in Mike Norvell
Florida State athletics director David Coburn gave updates on a wide variety of topics to the university's Board of Trustees on Friday.
He spoke about the Seminoles' No. 1-ranked soccer team and other teams on campus, discussed proposed changes at the NCAA level, mentioned the latest on expansion of the College Football Playoff and more.
When it came to FSU's struggling football program, which is 0-3 under second-year head coach Mike Norvell, Coburn offered a brief but pointed statement.
"On football, I have three things to say: One, we have the right guy," said Coburn, who was seen observing FSU practice on Wednesday. "Two, we will improve. And three, we will win. That's gonna happen."
***Don't miss out on our great FSU Sports and Recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***
*ALSO SEE: ESPN's McElroy sees turnaround coming for Norvell, FSU
Coburn, of course, who was one of the three main people involved in hiring Norvell away from Memphis following the 2019 season. The others were former FSU President John Thrasher, who recently retired, and former BOT chair Ed Burr.
During his four years at Memphis, Norvell led the Tigers from an 8-5 record in his first season to a 12-1 mark and a Cotton Bowl berth in 2019.
FSU went 3-6 last fall following an offseason (and regular season) that was interrupted repeatedly by issues related to COVID-19. The Seminoles got off to a strong start to 2021 by taking No. 9 Notre Dame to overtime before falling 41-38.
They then stumbled on the last play against FCS opponent Jacksonville State, giving up a 59-yard touchdown and falling 20-17, and they were handled by Wake Forest last Saturday, 35-14.
FSU will look to avoid its first 0-4 start since 1974 when it hosts Louisville on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2).
*ALSO SEE: FSU Football Matchup Analysis & Prediction: 'Noles vs Louisville
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council