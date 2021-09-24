FSU A.D. Coburn to Trustees: 'We have the right guy' in Mike Norvell

Florida State athletics director David Coburn gave updates on a wide variety of topics to the university's Board of Trustees on Friday.

He spoke about the Seminoles' No. 1-ranked soccer team and other teams on campus, discussed proposed changes at the NCAA level, mentioned the latest on expansion of the College Football Playoff and more.

When it came to FSU's struggling football program, which is 0-3 under second-year head coach Mike Norvell, Coburn offered a brief but pointed statement.

"On football, I have three things to say: One, we have the right guy," said Coburn, who was seen observing FSU practice on Wednesday. "Two, we will improve. And three, we will win. That's gonna happen."

