FSU ace Jamie Arnold named ACC Pitcher of the Week

For the first time this season and the second time in his career, Jamie Arnold was named ACC Pitcher of the Week on Monday.

The FSU junior left-handed pitcher excelled in the second half of Saturday's doubleheader sweep at No. 25 Virginia Tech. He matched his career high with seven innings pitched, allowing one run on four hits with nine strikeouts and two walks. That led him to recording his first win in nearly a month since March 15 vs. Boston College.

After struggling in consecutive road starts at Miami and Notre Dame, Arnold has looked like himself again the last two weeks, allowing one run on six hits over 12 innings in wins over Wake Forest and Virginia Tech with 19 strikeouts to four walks.

While Arnold is a worthy winner, one could make a compelling case that FSU's pitching staff as a whole was deserving of the award. In the series sweep at VT, six FSU pitchers (a starter and a reliever in each game) limited a Hokies offense that was averaging 7.6 runs per game in ACC play to four total runs over 27 innings, striking out 26 and walking 10.

The No. 7 Seminoles (28-7, 11-4 in ACC) will look to carry that newfound momentum after some assorted pitching troubles the last couple of weeks into Tuesday's midweek home game vs. USF (6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra).

FSU announced Tuesday morning it will start redshirt freshman Payton Manca (1-1, 5.25 ERA over 12 innings) against the Bulls. It will be his third midweek start.

After Tuesday's game, FSU stays home for a weekend series vs. Virginia which begins Thursday at 7 p.m.

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple