FSU ace Messick dominates, but 'Noles fall to Notre Dame in 12th
Sophomore left-handed pitcher Parker Messick tied a career-high Friday, throwing 8.0 innings and allowing just two hits while striking out 11, but No. 5 Florida State (16-9, 6-4 ACC) fell 2-0 in extra innings to No. 16 Notre Dame (14-5, 3-4).
Messick and Irish starter John Michael Bertrand – who struck out 12 FSU hitters and allowed four hits in 7.2 innings – staged a classic pitcher’s duel that was won on Ryan Cole’s two-run home run in the 12th inning.
The Irish bullpen combined for 4.1 innings pitched with no hits allowed and six strikeouts. Alex Rao (1-0) earned the win by pitching the final 1.2 innings.
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***
Jonah Scolaro (1-2) suffered the loss when Cole hit the game-winning home run on a two-out, two-strike pitch in the 12th.
After dealing with injury issues to start the season, Tyler Martin made his first start of the year and hit a double. Jaime Ferrer reached base three times – including drawing both of FSU’s walks – and provided a pair of diving catches in the outfield.
Messick did not allow a hit for the first 6.2 innings of the game before Carter Putz singled in the seventh. Putz and Cole, with two hits each, accounted for all of Notre Dame’s hits.
UP NEXT:
Florida State and Notre Dame play game two of the series Saturday at 2 p.m. LHP Bryce Hubbart (5-1) will go for his ACC-best sixth win of the season.
OF NOTE:
Tyler Martin hit in the leadoff spot for the Seminoles, his first start of the season. He had one of FSU’s four hits.
Jaime Ferrer singled in the sixth inning, his team-leading 34th of the year.
Parker Messick struck out 11 hitters Friday, the second consecutive game, fifth time this year and 10th time in his career he has reached double digits. He entered the game second nationally with 65 strikeouts on the season.
Friday was FSU’s first shutout loss of the year.
----------------------------------------------------
Discuss this story with other FSU fans on our Seminole Baseball Message Board