FSU ace Parker Messick drafted in second round by Cleveland

He was the best player on the Florida State roster the last two years. And one of the best pitchers in the country.

Now, Parker Messick is set to begin his professional career after being drafted by the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday night with the No. 54 overall pick of the 2022 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.

Messick was the lone Seminole selected on the first day of the three-day event. Rounds 3 through 10 are scheduled for Monday, and then 11 through 20 on Tuesday.

Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage!

*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play

*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day

*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news



