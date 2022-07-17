FSU ace Parker Messick drafted in second round by Cleveland
He was the best player on the Florida State roster the last two years. And one of the best pitchers in the country.
Now, Parker Messick is set to begin his professional career after being drafted by the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday night with the No. 54 overall pick of the 2022 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.
Messick was the lone Seminole selected on the first day of the three-day event. Rounds 3 through 10 are scheduled for Monday, and then 11 through 20 on Tuesday.
Messick finished the 2022 season with a 7-5 record and a 3.38 ERA. In 98.2 innings pitched, the lefty recorded 144 strikeouts while walking just 18. He allowed an opponents' batting average of .215.
It was a solid year, but not quite as good as the one he had the year before when Messick was named ACC Pitcher of the Year.
In that season, Messick went 8-2 with a 3.10 ERA in 90 innings. He racked up 126 strikeouts and became just the second player in conference history to be named the ACC Freshman and Pitcher of the Year in the same season.
Messick also was named a first-team Freshman All-American by Baseball America, and he was a member of the 2021 USA Baseball Collegiate national team.
In the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Messick allowed just one earned run in his 11.2 innings pitched as he burst onto the scene with a dominant outing in a 2-0 win against Florida.
The slotted signing bonus value for the player drafted with the No. 54 overall pick is $1.4 million.
Since 2014, when Luke Weaver was drafted in the first round by the St. Louis Cardinals, there's only been one FSU pitcher drafted higher than Messick was on Sunday night (C.J. Van Eyk was taken 42nd overall in the 2020 draft).
