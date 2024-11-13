FSU AD Michael Alford confident Norvell will quickly turn things around

Through Florida State football's stunning struggles this season, FSU director of athletics Michael Alford has largely remained quiet publicly.

Four days after the Seminoles' 52-3 loss at Notre Dame which dropped them 1-9 on the season and three days after FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans were dismissed by head coach Mike Norvell, Alford addressed a group of Seminole Boosters members on a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday evening.

"None of us anticipated or are very happy about where we are. But we are where we are. More importantly, what are we doing to address it?" Alford said. "I can tell you that coach Norvell and I speak weekly. You've heard me for numerous years speak about the daily communication that we have, the shared vision, the partnership that we have...

"We have a shared vision and we're going to work together to get this corrected. How we got here, there's a lot of different factors that we won't get into. But regardless of that, we should be better. We should not be in this situation. We shared a lot of our respective experiences from being at places or different programs where you had a year like this and what it takes to get out and to get better. That's going to help me in assisting him and he's found it very useful as well. The strength of our relationship and our collective commitment can't be more steadfast on what we're going to do to fix this."

Alford has seen first-hand from their frequent conversations how this season's stunning falloff from Norvell's wildly-successful 2023 team has weighed on him.

However, he's remained exceedingly confident in the FSU coach's ability to quickly help the Seminoles return to their 2022/2023 form when they had a combined 23-4 record under Norvell.

"I can tell you this hurts him a lot. It wears on him. But what I've been so impressed about, his energy has not wavered..." Alford said. "This is very personal to him. What makes him such a great leader is how personal it is...None of us wanted to be here, but I can tell you with coach Norvell, what makes him such a great coach, what makes him the national coach of the year last year, what makes people in the (NFL) reaching out him, you see the numerous head coaches reaching out to him, offering encouragement especially going through this time and this year, it makes us excited for the future. Because I know the man we have. I know the man that is leading this program, I know the care he has for our student-athletes and I know what one hell of a football coach he is on top of it. We're going to be getting this program back steered in the right way and it's going to happen very quickly."