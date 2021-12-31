FSU adds another weapon at WR; Deuce Spann commits to Seminoles

The Florida State football team is kicking off the 2022 new year the same way it wrapped up 2021 -- by stocking up its wide receiver corps.

Former Illinois receiver Deuce Spann announced Friday night at midnight, just as the calendar flipped to Jan. 1, 2022, that he will continue his college career with the Seminoles.

He becomes FSU's third wide receiver transfer this offseason, joining Oregon's Micah Pittman and Arizona State's Johnny Wilson.

