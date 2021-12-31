FSU adds another weapon at WR; Deuce Spann commits to Seminoles
The Florida State football team is kicking off the 2022 new year the same way it wrapped up 2021 -- by stocking up its wide receiver corps.
Former Illinois receiver Deuce Spann announced Friday night at midnight, just as the calendar flipped to Jan. 1, 2022, that he will continue his college career with the Seminoles.
He becomes FSU's third wide receiver transfer this offseason, joining Oregon's Micah Pittman and Arizona State's Johnny Wilson.
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***
Spann originally signed with Illinois as a quarterback, but the dual-threat star made the move to receiver this season. He caught five passes for 124 yards with two touchdowns.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder originally hails from St. Petersburg.
He is the Seminoles' sixth transfer commitment of this offseason, joining Pittman, Wilson, offensive linemen Kayden Lyles and Bless Harris, and defensive back Greedy Vance.
Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story..
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council