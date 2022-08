Florida State has added Penn State transfer running back Caziah Holmes, a school spokesperson confirmed on Monday night.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound tailback from Cocoa (Fla.) was a four-star prospect in the class of 2020. He was pushed down the depth chart at Penn State.

Holmes had just five carries for 27 yards in 2021. He had 51 carries for 227 yards (4.5-yard average) and two touchdowns in 2020.

He will be able to practice with the Seminoles in 2022 but his late arrival means he will not be able to play in games this fall.