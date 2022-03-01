FSU adds former NFL assistant, college coach John Garrett in off-field role

Garrett has extensive NFL and collegiate experience, and he most recently was the head coach at Lafayette College, an FCS program in Pennsylvania. He is the brother of former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett.

Warchant.com has confirmed the addition, but Florida State has not yet officially announced Garrett’s hiring.

The Florida State football program has once again added to its off-field support staff, this time bringing in former NFL and college assistant and FCS head coach John Garrett as director of scouting on offense.

Garrett joins a growing, impressive list of support staff and off-field coaches under head coach Mike Norvell. Garrett is at least the sixth new hire to the staff in less than two months.

FSU recently hired senior offensive analyst Gabe Fertitta, defensive analyst Greg Moss and general manager of personnel Darrick Yray. The Seminoles also brought in former star cornerback Corey Fuller (director of football relations) and former UF All-American Keiwan Ratliff (assistant director of high school relations) in January, as well as Shane Burnham (defensive analyst) midway through last season.

Prior to joining FSU’s staff, Garrett served as the head coach at Lafayette, a member of the Patriot League, for five seasons from 2017-2021.

Before that, he served as either a college coordinator, position coach or NFL position coach dating back to the mid-1990s. Before taking his first head coaching job, he was an offensive coordinator for Oregon State and Richmond.

During time with Tampa Bay and Dallas in the NFL, Garrett was the tight ends coach for all-pro Jason Witten, who was a two-time All-Pro and regular Pro Bowl selection under his tutelage. Prior to that, Garrett faced off against FSU when he was a receivers coach with Virginia from 2004-'07.

In his first stint in the NFL, mostly with the Cincinnati Bengals, Garrett was an offensive assistant, receivers coach and tight ends coach. He also served as the quarterbacks coach with the Arizona Cardinals.

Garrett played collegiately at Columbia and Princeton and spent time in the NFL as a practice squad member from 1988-'91. He worked in Tampa Bay’s front office before assuming his first on-field role with the Bengals in 1995.

