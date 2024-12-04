FSU adds one of the nation's top specialists in Brunno Reus

Whether he’s a kicker, punter or both, Brunno Reus could be a versatile option for Florida State in 2025 and beyond.

Reus signed with the Seminoles on Wednesday, just weeks after a commitment to FSU — and flip from South Florida.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Reus is considered the No. 3 kicker and No. 2 punter in the 2025 class by Kohl’s Kicking.

The Seminoles lose a pair of seniors in Ryan Fitzgerald (a Lou Groza Award finalist) and Alex Mastromanno (a Ray Guy Award finalist), so a priority for Norvell and the staff is solidifying options at both spots for the future.

Reus could be a big part of FSU’s special teams in the short and long term, perhaps early on as a punter while also challenging redshirt freshman Jake Weinberg for the kicking job. The Venice, Fla., native will also compete with walk-on punter Mac Chiumento next season.