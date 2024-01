Lolohea took an official visit to FSU this past weekend. He is originally from Tonga but played high school football in California and signed with Oregon State in 2020 as a three-star prospect, the No. 94 overall player in California according to Rivals.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell continues to use the NCAA transfer portal to fortify his team's 2024 roster. Oregon State defensive end Sione Lolohea has committed to the Seminoles.

He will have one season of eligibility remaining and is expected to help fill the shoes left by the departure of Jared Verse to the NFL. Lolohea appeared in 40 career games over the last four seasons, where he has amassed 88 tackles, 15 TFLs and four sacks. He was second-team All-Pac 12 performer in 2023 after ranking up 47 tackles including 8.5 TFLs and 1.5 sacks.

Lolohea made 33 tackles in 2022 and was an All-Pac 12 honorable mention performer. He is originally from Tonga but played high school football at San Bernardino (Calif.) Aquinas High.

He joins Oregon State's DJ Uiagalelei (QB), LSU's Jalen Brown (WR) Alabama's Earl Little (CB), Colorado State's Grady Kelly (DT), West Virginia's Tomiwa Durojaiye (DE) and Indiana's Jaylin Lucas (RB/KR) as players Norvell has gotten commitments from via the portal for the 2024 season.