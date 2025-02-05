FSU adds OT Chastan Brown to its 2025 recruiting class

Florida State added another offensive lineman to its 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday when three-star offensive tackle prospect Chaston Brown signed with the Seminoles. Brown, a one-time UCF commit, took and official visit to Florida State two weeks ago and committed to Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before he left campus.

Brown, who is 6-foot-9 and 270 pounds, is ranked as the 45th-best offensive tackle prospect in the country for 2025. Florida State's recruitment intensified in December as Brown was offered shortly after new Seminoles offensive line coach Herb Hand was hired away from UCF to join Gus Malzahn in Tallahassee. Hand had offered Brown, who is from Warner Robins (Ga.) High.

Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Brown: "Brown is tremendously athletic, has outstanding feet, change of direction and athleticism. At 6-9, he has long arms that will help in pass protection. He does compete hard, and you see that he wants to be a physical football player. However, he is raw and will take a couple of years to develop technically, fundamentally and physically before he will be ready to play major college football. His upside is tremendous, he has a tremendous baseline skill set to work with."