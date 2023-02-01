Florida State added on another linebacker to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday when Dylan Brown-Turner signed his National Letter of Intent with the Seminoles. Brown-Turner, who is 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, took an official visit to FSU this past weekend and committed to Mike Norvell on Monday after decommitting from North Texas. Brown-Turner is from Dallas (Tex.) South Oak Cliff High.

The Seminoles signed two linebackers in December: Blake Nichelson and Demarco Ward.

"We thought FSU would add at least one more linebacker to the 2023 recruiting class either from the high school ranks or the portal," said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham. "He shows some natural instincts to get to the ball carrier, especially between the tackles. He is physical versus the run and isn't afraid to play downhill. You don't see him play a ton in space, so it is hard to determine his ability to change direction or ability to chase ball from sideline to sideline based off his highlights."