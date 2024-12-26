FSU adds Wake transfer OL Luke Petitbon

Florida State added a fourth transfer offensive lineman on Thursday when Wake Forest graduate Luke Petitbon signed with the school.

Petitbon started 22 of 38 games he appeared in at Wake Forest from 2020-24.

The 6-foot-2, 295-pound Petitbon earned All-ACC honorable mention selection in 2024 after starting in 10 games. He allowed just one sack, tied for the fewest among ACC centers.

Petitbon graded out at 70.8 by Pro Football Focus on 773 snaps. But he was exceptional as a pass blocker, grading at 88.3 with one sack allowed (466 pass-block snaps).

"I'm fired up to add Luke to the Nole Family,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said in a statement. “He has great experience and has performed at a high level, earning All-ACC recognition this past season. He brings grit and toughness with his style of play, and he will be a great asset to our offensive line on and off the field. Luke is extremely intelligent and embodies key characteristics we were looking to build upon for our team this upcoming season."