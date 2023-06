On the day Florida State lost its pitching coach, the Seminoles added a transfer pitcher.

West Virginia right-hander Noah Short announced his move to FSU. Short pitched just 12.1 innings (24 appearances) and allowed five earned runs in 2023. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Short had 15 strikeouts and nine walks.

Short had been a bigger part of the West Virginia roster in 2022, striking out 33 batters (with 12 walks) in 29.2 innings over 24 appearances and recording a 4.25 ERA. He was an All-Big 13 honorable mention pick and made the league's all-academic team.

This is FSU's eight addition from the transfer portal this offseason. FSU has formally announced five of the transfers.