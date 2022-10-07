Joe Hernandez knows how much college athletes missed out on in the days before name, image and likeness legislation. He saw it for himself when he was a walk-on linebacker in 2013 and 2014 with the Seminoles and the team walked into the locker room one day to find Nike T-shirts in each of their lockers with quarterback Jameis Winston’s “Do it big” catchphrase emblazoned on them. But Winston, who could have been a major NIL beneficiary had it been in effect then, made no money off these shirts. Instead, all the money made from these shirts with the catchphrase Winston was caught on camera saying to hype up the team before FSU’s 51-14 win at Clemson in 2013 went to Nike. It’s part of why after spending time as a graduate assistant with the FSU football team and as an NFLPA-certified agent, he decided to launch his Just Win Management Group in 2019. “Originally, I was gung ho on the agency side as far as representing players with their team contracts and things like that…” Hernandez told the Osceola. “I learned a lot, but I realized my passion and I think ability to help others, to really have an impact on them was more on the marketing side because you have more flexibility.”



Hernandez began Just Win serving as the marketing agent for former FSU linebacker Matthew Thomas (2013-17), former FSU running back Jacques Patrick (2015-18) and Winston (2012-14) as they continue their professional playing careers. He’s listed on their marketing representation notices and helps coordinate sponsorship, advertising and appearance opportunities for each of them. Two years after he launched Just Win, NIL legislation launched across the country in July 2021, meaning college athletes could appear in advertisements, sponsor companies or products and make money off their own apparel for the first time. Hernandez didn’t immediately jump into this space, but he began to see the opportunity a few months later once the Seminoles’ 2021 season was underway and Jordan Travis was again proving himself to be one of the best players on the FSU roster. “As far as Jordan goes, I really got to see his progression very early on actually. Last year around the North Carolina game, he really caught my eye as far as his potential at the position and whatnot. I don't think a lot of people saw that and I really was able to see a lot of those qualities that people are pointing out now. As far as connecting, it was really through Twitter,” Hernandez said. “If I remember correctly, he had followed me on Twitter and liked and retweeted something. It almost didn’t look like a real profile. It wasn't verified or anything at the time, but it was definitely his profile. I noticed that it was actually a tweet about Jameis.” Hernandez and Travis began talking from there and Hernandez officially began representing him under the Just Win umbrella on Oct. 18, 2021, just over a week after FSU’s 35-25 win at UNC.

Having been around athletes with remarkable talent who didn’t have the opportunity to have an extensive professional career, Hernandez definitely considers himself an NIL fan, as well as someone suited to serve as a marketing agent for college athletes. “I would say I think I have a unique skill set in that I was a student-athlete and I understand the day-to-day very well and I was also on the coaching side of it,” Hernandez said. “I don't know how well equipped everyone is to do it, but yeah, I think the more (qualified agents) the better so the athletes have better representation. I think the athletes, they deserve the best and they deserve every opportunity pertaining to their NIL. “At the end of the day, there are certain guys who excel in college and then when it comes to the pros, maybe their skill-set or whatever doesn't translate as well. We've seen that in the past, obviously, and then a lot of guys have nothing to show for that. So I think it's a great opportunity for student-athletes in all sports to really capitalize.” This timing of Travis joining Just Win wound up coming at an ideal moment. Less than a month after he signed, he had his first iconic moment as a Seminole. With just over a minute left in FSU’s home game against rival Miami, Travis threw a dart of a pass to Andrew Parchment to convert on 4th and 14 down to the 1-yard line. Two plays later, he scored the game-winning touchdown in FSU’s remarkable 31-28 win over Miami, snapping a four-year losing streak in the rivalry. With help from Hernandez and 500 Level, Travis had launched his official online apparel store just before the Miami game. And three days after the win over Miami on Nov. 16, there were “4th and 14” shirts available for sale. “While watching the Miami game, when that happened I thought, ‘There has to be a shirt,’” Hernandez said. “I talked with Jordan and we came up with a 4th and 14, I ran it by him and that’s what we came up with. And it was ready to go that Tuesday.” After this season’s FSU win over LSU in New Orleans, Travis and Just Win again struck fast, adding a “Tiger King” shirt to his online store with Travis on a throne and a tiger at his feet mere days after the victory. And this time, Travis split his profits evenly with each of his five starting offensive linemen from that game.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Z4oCZYWxsIGFyZSB0aGUgYmVzdCBmYW5zIGluIHRoZSB3b3JsZC4g VW5yZWFsIGF0bW9zcGhlcmUgaW4gTk9MQS4gVGhpcyBleGNsdXNpdmUgc2hp cnQgaXMgYXZhaWxhYmxlIHN0YXJ0aW5nIGF0ICQyNC4yMyBvbiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUU5qWjZKQjJFSyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1FOalo2 SkIyRUs8L2E+IFRoZSBwcm9maXRzIHdpbGwgYmUgc2hhcmVkIGVxdWFsbHkg d2l0aCBteSBzdGFydGluZyA1IE9MIGZyb20gU3VuZGF5LiBBcHByZWNpYXRl IHlh4oCZbGwg8J+NovCfkq8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1lTVEQz TklITFAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ZU1REM05JSExQPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEpvcmRhbiBUcmF2aXMgKEBqb3JkYW50cmF2MTMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vam9yZGFudHJhdjEzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTY3OTEw NjA0NzgxODk5Nzc2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA4 LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=