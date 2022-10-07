FSU alum Joe Hernandez, Just Win MG helping Jordan Travis maximize his NIL
Joe Hernandez knows how much college athletes missed out on in the days before name, image and likeness legislation.
He saw it for himself when he was a walk-on linebacker in 2013 and 2014 with the Seminoles and the team walked into the locker room one day to find Nike T-shirts in each of their lockers with quarterback Jameis Winston’s “Do it big” catchphrase emblazoned on them.
But Winston, who could have been a major NIL beneficiary had it been in effect then, made no money off these shirts. Instead, all the money made from these shirts with the catchphrase Winston was caught on camera saying to hype up the team before FSU’s 51-14 win at Clemson in 2013 went to Nike.
It’s part of why after spending time as a graduate assistant with the FSU football team and as an NFLPA-certified agent, he decided to launch his Just Win Management Group in 2019.
“Originally, I was gung ho on the agency side as far as representing players with their team contracts and things like that…” Hernandez told the Osceola. “I learned a lot, but I realized my passion and I think ability to help others, to really have an impact on them was more on the marketing side because you have more flexibility.”
Hernandez began Just Win serving as the marketing agent for former FSU linebacker Matthew Thomas (2013-17), former FSU running back Jacques Patrick (2015-18) and Winston (2012-14) as they continue their professional playing careers. He’s listed on their marketing representation notices and helps coordinate sponsorship, advertising and appearance opportunities for each of them.
Two years after he launched Just Win, NIL legislation launched across the country in July 2021, meaning college athletes could appear in advertisements, sponsor companies or products and make money off their own apparel for the first time.
Hernandez didn’t immediately jump into this space, but he began to see the opportunity a few months later once the Seminoles’ 2021 season was underway and Jordan Travis was again proving himself to be one of the best players on the FSU roster.
“As far as Jordan goes, I really got to see his progression very early on actually. Last year around the North Carolina game, he really caught my eye as far as his potential at the position and whatnot. I don't think a lot of people saw that and I really was able to see a lot of those qualities that people are pointing out now. As far as connecting, it was really through Twitter,” Hernandez said. “If I remember correctly, he had followed me on Twitter and liked and retweeted something. It almost didn’t look like a real profile. It wasn't verified or anything at the time, but it was definitely his profile. I noticed that it was actually a tweet about Jameis.”
Hernandez and Travis began talking from there and Hernandez officially began representing him under the Just Win umbrella on Oct. 18, 2021, just over a week after FSU’s 35-25 win at UNC.
Having been around athletes with remarkable talent who didn’t have the opportunity to have an extensive professional career, Hernandez definitely considers himself an NIL fan, as well as someone suited to serve as a marketing agent for college athletes.
“I would say I think I have a unique skill set in that I was a student-athlete and I understand the day-to-day very well and I was also on the coaching side of it,” Hernandez said. “I don't know how well equipped everyone is to do it, but yeah, I think the more (qualified agents) the better so the athletes have better representation. I think the athletes, they deserve the best and they deserve every opportunity pertaining to their NIL.
“At the end of the day, there are certain guys who excel in college and then when it comes to the pros, maybe their skill-set or whatever doesn't translate as well. We've seen that in the past, obviously, and then a lot of guys have nothing to show for that. So I think it's a great opportunity for student-athletes in all sports to really capitalize.”
This timing of Travis joining Just Win wound up coming at an ideal moment. Less than a month after he signed, he had his first iconic moment as a Seminole. With just over a minute left in FSU’s home game against rival Miami, Travis threw a dart of a pass to Andrew Parchment to convert on 4th and 14 down to the 1-yard line. Two plays later, he scored the game-winning touchdown in FSU’s remarkable 31-28 win over Miami, snapping a four-year losing streak in the rivalry.
With help from Hernandez and 500 Level, Travis had launched his official online apparel store just before the Miami game. And three days after the win over Miami on Nov. 16, there were “4th and 14” shirts available for sale.
“While watching the Miami game, when that happened I thought, ‘There has to be a shirt,’” Hernandez said. “I talked with Jordan and we came up with a 4th and 14, I ran it by him and that’s what we came up with. And it was ready to go that Tuesday.”
After this season’s FSU win over LSU in New Orleans, Travis and Just Win again struck fast, adding a “Tiger King” shirt to his online store with Travis on a throne and a tiger at his feet mere days after the victory. And this time, Travis split his profits evenly with each of his five starting offensive linemen from that game.
However, Travis’ NIL efforts have grown in other ways under Hernandez’s guidance beyond just his apparel line. Since signing with Just Win, Travis has had a “Travis ‘22” shirt on the Barstool Sports store, done promotions with NFL Sunday Ticket, the local Glory Days restaurant, Dollar Shave Club, Booster Athletes and Rising Spear.
Travis was the first FSU athlete to do an officially licensed deal using FSU’s logo for Virc Nutritionals’ sour gummies, a process which required quite a bit of work with FSU’s trademark office for approval.
Additionally, Travis signed a deal with Tim Tebow’s non-fungible token company CAMPUS and became the first FSU football player to film an ad inside Doak Campbell Stadium with FSU approval.
"I work directly with Jordan in making sure as many of the moving parts as possible are handled by me so by the time we need Jordan to do something, most of the busy work and all that is already taken care of,” Hernandez said. “We typically talk like once a week and go over any opportunities that are out there for him, go over what's pending and what needs to be done on a given week regarding posts or anything like that. That's kind of my role. I really help him stay organized on that front. My goal is to make his job as simple as possible so he's not worried about this stuff constantly and he can focus on football and school.”
Hernandez’s bet on Travis has definitely paid off. Since the homestretch of the 2021 season, Travis has improved notably as a passer and raised his profile among ACC quarterbacks as well as on the national scene.
After throwing for 200 yards in a game just twice in his first 22 collegiate games, Travis has surpassed the 200-yard mark seven times in his last eight games, averaging 244.1 yards with 12 passing touchdowns and two interceptions over that span.
Hernandez saw that in Travis before signing him, but is even more impressed with who he is as a person.
“I really like how he carries himself and those qualities definitely stand out as far as how he is as a person,” Hernandez said. “I think people see how he is, but it's really impressive to work with him. With such a busy schedule, he's on top of everything as needed.”
Before the 2022 season began, Just Win inked a contract to represent a second FSU football player in freshman offensive lineman Julian Armella. Although Armella hasn’t played any meaningful snaps and may not have a major role this season, he’s someone who is viewed as a key piece in the ongoing transformation of FSU’s offensive line.
Once again, Hernandez is believing in another young Seminole. Poised to continue growing, Just Win is set to add another agent in the near future.
“We're kind of just at the stage right now where I'm walking him through certain topics or just how stuff is done in the NIL world and why things are done that way,” Hernandez said of Armella. “He's really learning how things work and we plan on doing some deals in the near future with him.”
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify